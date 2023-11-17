Top champion rumored to join AEW teases joining another major promotion

A current champion who is rumored to be joining AEW in the near future has admitted that they would love to wrestle for another major promotion in 2024.

The champion in question is Will Ospreay, the current IWGP United States/United Kingdom Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The English star has made it clear that his deal with NJPW is up in February and will be looking around the world to see where he could potentially call his next full-time home.

One place that he could end up is Impact Wrestling, which will be rebranded back to TNA Wrestling in 2024. Following his match with Josh Alexander on the most recent edition of Impact, Ospreay took to the microphone to express how much he loves Impact Wrestling.

"Listen, if anybody knows the story of Will Ospreay, a 14-year-old Will was channel flicking around Sky and he saw the very first match I ever saw. Christopher Daniels/Samoa Joe/AJ Styles. That match made me want to become a professional wrestler and I wanted to come to IMPACT for a very, very long time, I'm very thankful to everybody for allowing me to come back because I honestly thought IMPACT was done." (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Given Ospreay's love and nostalgia for the TNA brand, the Englishman revealed that there will have to be a way in 2024 before his NJPW comes to an end where he can say that he's wrestled in a TNA ring.

There was no saving IMPACT Wrestling, but that new ownership came along, and the talent backstage--it should be spoken loud and clear that the staff back there and all the roster are the reason why this place is thriving. I didn't want to come to IMPACT Wrestling. I wanted to come to TNA Wrestling, before I rounded this up, before February strikes, you better make sure that as much as I love IMPACT, I need to step foot in a TNA ring." (H/T Fightful)

Will Ospreay will face a former AEW World Champion in the near future

AEW is certainly a place that Will Ospreay could land in 2024, and if things fall into place, he could already have a feud in place in the form of a former World Champion.

At the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 18 event on January 4th, Ospreay will take on former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and current leader of Bullet Club David Finlay in a three-way match.

Expand Tweet

Ospreay's IWGP United States Championship is slated to be on the line, but after David Finlay destroyed the belt at Power Struggle on November 4th, Will has requested a new championship to be made instead.

Do you think Will Ospreay will join AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.