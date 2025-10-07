Top faction could break up after Andrade's surprising move to AEW, according to expert

Tony Khan's AEW promotion saw Andrade's shocking return last week on Dynamite's sixth anniversary. Witnessing that, WWE personnel and wrestling expert Sam Roberts predicted the breakup of a top faction.

The aforementioned AEW stable is the Don Callis Family. The faction comprises members like Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, and Kazuchika Okada, with Callis at the helm. Furthermore, Andrade and El Clon also joined them last week.

In a recent edition of Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts stated that the Don Callis Family had too many members. He believed that top stars, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, would soon turn babyface and leave the faction.

“The Callis Family is ridiculously large now … It’s far larger than it need to be and impossible to keep track of, but when you at that roster and they took a photo all together and it was preposterous but I think that’s because they are going to reorganise members. Right now I look at it and I see … Takeshita that’s someone who is going to be out of this family very very quickly, and is going to be a babyface very very quickly. I see Kyle Fletcher as a guy who is going to be out of this family and going to be a babyface very very quickly.” - [52:32-53:07]

Sam Roberts gives his take on Andrade joining AEW's Don Callis Family

In the same edition, Sam Roberts discussed Andrade's joining the Don Callis Family. He stated that AEW made a smart move to position him and Kazuchika Okada as the stable's top two heels.

I also think that Andrade comes in and fits one of those top heel spots. The idea of having Okada and Andrade and no offence to anybody else in the group, but having Okada and Andrade and positioning them as your top two guys in this faction are a great move."- [53:22-53:42]

With the Don Callis Family more powerful than ever, it will be interesting to see their journey in AEW moving forward.

