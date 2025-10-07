  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Top faction could break up after Andrade's surprising move to AEW, according to expert

Top faction could break up after Andrade's surprising move to AEW, according to expert

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 07, 2025 09:43 GMT
Andrade made his return to AEW in 2025 (Image via Andrade
Andrade made his return to AEW in 2025 (Image via Andrade's X)

Tony Khan's AEW promotion saw Andrade's shocking return last week on Dynamite's sixth anniversary. Witnessing that, WWE personnel and wrestling expert Sam Roberts predicted the breakup of a top faction.

Ad

The aforementioned AEW stable is the Don Callis Family. The faction comprises members like Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, and Kazuchika Okada, with Callis at the helm. Furthermore, Andrade and El Clon also joined them last week.

In a recent edition of Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts stated that the Don Callis Family had too many members. He believed that top stars, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, would soon turn babyface and leave the faction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The Callis Family is ridiculously large now … It’s far larger than it need to be and impossible to keep track of, but when you at that roster and they took a photo all together and it was preposterous but I think that’s because they are going to reorganise members. Right now I look at it and I see … Takeshita that’s someone who is going to be out of this family very very quickly, and is going to be a babyface very very quickly. I see Kyle Fletcher as a guy who is going to be out of this family and going to be a babyface very very quickly.” - [52:32-53:07]
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

youtube-cover
Ad

Sam Roberts gives his take on Andrade joining AEW's Don Callis Family

In the same edition, Sam Roberts discussed Andrade's joining the Don Callis Family. He stated that AEW made a smart move to position him and Kazuchika Okada as the stable's top two heels.

I also think that Andrade comes in and fits one of those top heel spots. The idea of having Okada and Andrade and no offence to anybody else in the group, but having Okada and Andrade and positioning them as your top two guys in this faction are a great move."- [53:22-53:42]

With the Don Callis Family more powerful than ever, it will be interesting to see their journey in AEW moving forward.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications