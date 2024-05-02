Top female AEW star gets compared to Mick Foley

Reigning TBS Champion Willow Nightingale's manager, Stokley Hathaway, recently compared the 30-year-old to WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore legend, Mick Foley.

Willow Nightingale is at the top of her game at the moment. The AEW star recently claimed the TBS Title by defeating Julia Hart at the Dynasty pay-per-view. Nightingale defended her title for the first time on the latest episode of Dynamite. The 30-year-old locked horns with Skye Blue in a Street Fight this past Wednesday.

The brutal encounter saw both wrestlers push each other to their limits by invoking thumbtacks and barbed wire. Despite a great performance from Blue, the TBS Champion put her through a table covered with barbed wire to retain the championship. After the impressive win, Willow's manager, Stokely Hathaway, and her friend, Kris Statlander, lavished praise on her.

During a promo on AEW Digital Exclusive, Stokley Hathaway compared Willow Nightingale with Hardcore legend Mick Foley due to the use of thumbtacks and barbed wires.

"Congratulations to Willow Nightingale. I mean, what you did out there was phenomenal. She's like if Mick Foley was a Teletubby. I mean, we saw the thumbtacks; we saw the barbed wire. I think it's safe to say she is on fire, and already in such a short period of time, she is one of the greatest TBS Champions of all time!" he said. [0:00-0:18]

Mick Foley wants to work with a former AEW World Champion

Hardcore legend Mick Foley has worked with several major wrestling promotions, such as WCW, ECW, WWE, and TNA. However, Foley is yet to make an appearance on AEW TV.

During an edition of Foley is Pod in 2022, the former WWE Champion expressed his desire to come out of retirement and work with the current IWGP World Champion, Jon Moxley.

"I would love to work with (Jon) Moxley!" said Foley.

Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale will defend her TBS Championship against Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing 2024. The marquee pay-per-view will be staged in Paradise, Nevada, on May 26, 2024.

