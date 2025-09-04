Top Female Star Hilariously Calls Out AEW Tag Team Champions Brodido on Dynamite

A hilarious turn of events occurred on AEW Dynamite last night when a top female star called out the promotion's Tag Team Champions Brodido ( Bandido and Brody King) for a match.The Jacksonville-based promotion is home to many tag teams. Some of these are newly formed, while others have been around for years. An example of the former is the team of Kris Statlander and the recently returned Harley Cameron, who made their tag team debut last week on Dynamite, where they defeated the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. On this week's edition of Tony Khan's Flagship show, the duo is seen backstage with Renee Paquette discussing their recent troubles with rivals Ford and Bayne, and their match from last week. The conversation then shifts to a fired-up Cameron calling their team undefeated before hilariously challenging AEW Tag Team Champions Bandido and Brody King. Statlander then calms her down and tells her to refocus on Ford and Bayne.Kris Statlander set for major title match outside AEWFor those unaware, Kris Statlander is the reigning EVE International Champion, a title she won back in July at a Pro-Wrestling: EVE event. Now, the 30-year-old is set to defend her title in London on September 5 against Nina Samuels. Will Ospreay serves as a backstage producer for Pro-Wrestling: EVE, confirmed the match on X. &quot;Statlander returns to London 🇬🇧 next week on Friday Sept 5 EVE International Championship Kris Statlander (C) vs Nina Samuels Just 7 seats remaining then standing room only!,&quot; wrote OspreayWill Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreayLINKStatlander returns to London 🇬🇧 next week on Friday Sept 5 EVE International Championship Kris Statlander (C) vs Nina Samuels Just 7 seats remaining then standing room only! Tickets available NOW at https://t.co/vs5gwBS9zFIt will be interesting to see if Kris Statlander can retain her gold against Samuels when they lock horns tomorrow. Meanwhile, Statlander's current position in the Jacksonville-based promotion remains eventful, with her having a livewire of a partner in Harley Cameron on one hand, while seemingly being pursued by the vicious Death Riders on the other.