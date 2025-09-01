  • home icon
  Will Ospreay Makes Blockbuster Announcement Amid AEW Absence

Will Ospreay Makes Blockbuster Announcement Amid AEW Absence

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 01, 2025 17:40 GMT
Will Ospreay
Will Ospreay in AEW (image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Will Ospreay is currently away from AEW programming. Amid his absence, he has made a massive announcement.

Will Ospreay is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers of the modern era. The Aerial Assassin has put on several spectacular matches over the years that have captivated audiences. At AEW Forbidden Door, Ospreay teamed with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin to face the team of the Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd. After winning the match, the Aerial Assassin was brutally assaulted by the heels in the ring and seemingly written off TV.

Amid his absence, Ospreay has taken to social media to announce that Kris Statlander will defend her EVE International Championship against Nina Samuels on September 5th.

"Statlander returns to London 🇬🇧 next week on Friday Sept 5 EVE International Championship Kris Statlander (C) vs Nina Samuels Just 7 seats remaining then standing room only!"

Will Ospreay had a Message for the Fans After he was Brutally Attacked by The Death Riders

It was recently reported that Will Ospreay needed neck surgery and could be out for an extended period of time. Hence, he was attacked by the Death Riders after his match at Forbidden Door while he was greeting his fans. This was seemingly done to write him off television for a while so he could go and have his neck surgery. Ospreay had to be stretchered out of the arena after the attack.

Following this brutal assault, The Aerial Assassin took to social media to send a heartfelt message to his fans.

"I genuinely have no words. Thank you so much for every little bit of support. Love you guys so much, @AEW!" Ospreay wrote.

It will be interesting to see when Ospreay will make his return to the ring.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Arsh Das
