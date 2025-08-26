AEW star issues a statement after getting stretchered out of the ring

A former AEW International Champion sent an emotional message after he got taken out of the arena on a stretcher. The star is reportedly expected to be out of action for an extended period of time.The top AEW star, Will Ospreay issued a statement after getting brutalized. At Forbidden Door 2025, Ospreay teamed with Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to take on the team of The Young Bucks, Death Riders, and Gabe Kidd in a lights-out steel cage match which Ospreay's team won.The match was full of chaos and brutal spots as expected. It also featured a spot where Ospreay jumped off the top of the cage. The Aerial Assassin competed in the match despite not being medically cleared. It was also recently reported that Ospreay could be out of action for an uncertain period of time because he needs neck surgery.After his win at Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay greeted the fans before he got brutalized by the Death Riders. Ospreay had to be stretchered out of the arena after the show as well. Meanwhile, The Aerial Assassin came up with a heartfelt message on X:&quot;I genuinely have no words. Thank you so much for every little bit of support. Love you guys so much @AEW&quot; Ospreay wrote.Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreayLINKI genuinely have no words. Thank you so much for every little bit of support. Love you guys so much @AEWAEW star's reaction after the incident at Forbidden DoorAfter he got badly beaten up by the Death Riders at Forbidden Door after the cage match, the AEW star, Will Ospreay was attended by the medical officials. Ospreay murmured with the officials that he can't pick up his arm and is in so much agony:&quot;I can't pick my arm up. It's my left one. I can't pick it. Right one, I can move. Right one's fine.... Should I go to the left? You got a board? Have you got one? F**king hell, man. This hurts. Guys, I'm in f**king agony, man. This is killing me,&quot; Ospreay said.Only time will tell when The Aerial Assassin will return to All Elite Wrestling.