Top female star shows off new look amid AEW absence [Photo]

One AEW star recently showed off a new look as she was a part of the cast of a rock combat concert. The star happens to be former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.

Shida has not been seen on TV programming in almost three weeks, with her last appearance being on Rampage in a win against Queen Aminata. The three-time Women's Champion has been undefeated since losing her title at Full Gear to Timeless Toni Storm.

On social media, a photo of Hikaru Shida was seen as she was performing at the latest MAKAI Production, War of Black Empirez. It was held at the Kameari Lirio Hall in Tokyo, Japan. She was seen rocking a new hairstyle.

She also posted a video of herself with her new look on her latest Instagram story, which can be found here. Shida was also seen having flown back to the United States, which could mean a potential appearance at an AEW show soon.

Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander previously joked around after losing their titles at AEW Full Gear

Two months ago at Full Gear, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander, who were both holding each of the respective women's singles titles, put them on the line at the pay-per-view.

In the end, both of the champions would end up losing their titles. Toni Storm ended up becoming the AEW Women's Champion, while Julia Hart captured the TBS Championship.

On Twitter, Kris Statlander posted a hilarious before-and-after photo of herself and the Japanese star, going from being champions to losing their titles on the same night.

"Before and after Full Gear shidahikaru @aew," Statlander posted.

It remains to be seen when Hikaru Shida will once again go after the women's title, as other stars have also staked their claim to the title. She will have to wait for what happens between Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm before attempting to go for her fourth reign as champion.

