Top free agent to align himself with Roman Reigns, says WWE personality, after shutting down potential AEW run

Amid some turmoil within The Bloodline recently, WWE personality Sam Roberts believes that a free agent could come in and side with Roman Reigns. That would be Zilla Fatu.

Zilla is the son of the late legend Umaga. Recently, he revealed that he was only considering heading to WWE at this point, as he did not want to end up as the first of his family to deviate from the path and go to AEW.

On a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts talked about a potential Bloodline Civil War between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's side. He brought up how despite possibly bringing in more people to the Samoan faction, they were still considered to be in one big faction.

"I also wouldn't want to make The Bloodline into like nine people on each team. Because now you're talking about okay...and what's Solo doing with all the Tongans? So you're saying you have five Tongans and Solo? I think the idea is not that the Tongans are an offshoot, but that the Tongans are a part of The Bloodline. And that's why putting a Jacob Fatu, if you were bringing in Zilla Fatu, who's the son of Umaga, if you were to bring in Lance Anoa'i...The Bloodline isn't two things right now, it's still one thing," Sam Roberts said. [1:24:44 - 1:25:26]

He then talked about potential looks for The Bloodline Civil War matches and brought up how Zilla and Jacob Fatu could come in to side with Roman Reigns. The WWE personality feels, however, that they should plan this well, as things could get too complicated in terms of the storyline.

"I think the idea of Roman, and The Usos, and Sami versus whatever this new faction looks like is compelling. I think the idea of The Usos, and Roman, and Zilla and Jacob versus Solo, and Tama, and Tonga, and whoever you know...now it starts to get a little convoluted. And I think that's a very thin line that they want to make sure that they walk properly," Sam Roberts said. [1:25:35 - 1:26:12]

What the future has in store for The Bloodline remains to be seen.

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley said Roman Reigns was not the sole face of The Bloodline

While appearing on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley talked about how aside from Roman Reigns having the spotlight, The Usos should be given credit for helping build The Bloodline.

Mojo talked about how they were able to develop from a tag team to main event stars, and they should get their flowers for that.

"Man, I think it's great, honestly. Whoever won that's very much secondary to the storyline that they were able to produce. I mean, The Bloodline with all the players that were involved with that because that wasn't just Roman, right? I mean you had tons of people in there, and of course, the people that they were against working against for years. But The Usos, my goodness, that's awesome to see them come up from a tag team to doing what they're doing now. The character work that they put in. I mean, that was Hollywood quality, right? Like I mean those storylines were incredible," Mojo Rawley said. [39:42 - 40:21]

Despite Roman Reigns losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline is still a relevant part of the company, and the promotion may be shifting to a different phase now.

Please give credit to Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

