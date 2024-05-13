The Bloodline was more than "just" Roman Reigns, claims former WWE champion

Many believe Roman Reigns was the main focus of The Bloodline for over three years as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Bloodline Saga was one of the most entertaining storylines ever told in the company's recent history. Interestingly, a former champion in the Titanland was also starstruck by the work of the group and how their storyline had played out.

Following his loss at WrestleMania XL, Reigns went on a hiatus and Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline. The Street Champion went on to remove his brother Jimmy Uso from the faction and added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the group. Last week on SmackDown, Sikoa revealed that he has spoken with Reigns following The Show of Shows, and apparently, Solo's recent actions were done by the orders by The Tribal Chief.

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently made an appearance on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast with hosts Jonathan ‘The Coach’ Coachman and Big Tommy C. Interestingly, all former World Wrestling Entertainment employees discussed the stardom of The Bloodline and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Rawley especially compared the faction’s 'Mania run with Hollywood.

"Man, I think it's great, honestly. Whoever won that's very much secondary to the storyline that they were able to produce. I mean, The Bloodline with all the players that were involved with that because that wasn't just Roman, right? I mean you had tons of people in there, and of course, the people that they were against working against for years. But The Usos, my goodness, that's awesome to see them come up from a tag team to doing what they're doing now. The character work that they put in. I mean, that was Hollywood quality, right? Like I mean those storylines were incredible," said Rawley. [From 39:42 to 40:21]

The seven-time 24/7 Champion also appreciated the buildup of The Rock joining the heel faction to team up with Roman Reigns. However, the eventual win of Cody Rhodes, supported by Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker worked like added spice.

WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for The Bloodline

The Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa has dominated the blue brand with the addition of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa following WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that he is loving the direction The Bloodline has taken after Roman Reigns went on a hiatus.

"What a great choice. I mean that was a good decision there. Like you say you know, Haku is certainly proud. I mean you know, any man you know, to sit back and watch his sons do what he did all of his life, then they become successful at it, then you have to be proud. So, good luck to them man," said Long.

While Teddy Long is loving the current version of the Samoan faction, another WWE Hall of Famer, Paul Heyman, may not be on the same page. The Wiseman has shown visible disagreement with the increased antagonism of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

It would be interesting to see what role Heyman will play in the coming days as the faction gets bigger and the possible return of The Tribal Chief.

