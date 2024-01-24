Top free agent bids emotional farewell amid rumors of AEW and WWE interest

A top superstar (rumored to join either WWE or AEW) is nearing the end of his contract.

The superstar in question is Kazuchika Okada. By the end of January, The Rainmaker will be a free agent in the wrestling market. He recently said goodbye to his current promotion and was feeling very emotional in doing so.

Okada was in New Japan Pro Wrestling for 10+ years. He is now ready to move on to the next phase of his life and join another wrestling promotion. However, there is no news yet on where he will go next.

Okada had his final match at Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan. It took place at the NJPW Road to The New Beginning event. After the match, The Rainmaker bid an emotional goodbye to his fans.

"I don't want to cry. I have cried enough already. But thank you for all your support for 17 years,” Okada said during his goodbye speech.

AEW President Tony Khan is looking forward to hiring Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada is a pro wrestling veteran. After toiling in the field for multiple years, he has garnered quite a lot of experience. Therefore, both WWE and AEW will surely try their best to hire the talented superstar. That being said, recently, it was revealed that Tony Khan may bring the 36-year-old wrestler to his company.

Khan is positive that 2024 will turn out to be the best year so far for AEW. Therefore, he is making the necessary preparations. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that TK is excited about the possibility of signing Okada.

“[Tony] is really excited right now. I think the fact that you know there's a good chance he's going to get Okada,” Meltzer reported on WOR.

It was also disclosed that Khan is looking forward to signing another top free agent, Mercedes Mone. Mone has been out of action due to an ankle injury since May. She is expected to be back very soon.

Do you think Okada will sign with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

