Top free agent could debut in WWE as a heel to cost Cody Rhodes against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

WWE looks ready to book the third installment of Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. This is almost set in stone as the challenge has been laid out by Rhodes, and all he needs is Lesnar's confirmation. But what if a top free agent who previously worked with Rhodes appears and costs him the match?

Brian Pillman Jr., who is now a free agent, has been linked to WWE on several occasions after his departure from AEW. To make a mark in his debut, Pillman could arrive as a heel and immediately mess up Cody Rhodes' match. Entering a new feud like this would push back Cody's title aspirations but may provide an interesting new storyline for The American Nightmare.

According to reports from Fightful and Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brian Pillman Jr. was seen a few days ago at the Performance Center, days after his contract with AEW was revealed to have expired. Since Pillman is free to sign with WWE, a potential feud between the second-generation stars seems very possible.

“We can confirm he was seen by numerous people there this week. When we asked WWE sources, they confirmed that as of now, Pillman had not been signed, but was working out at the facility. We’re told that what he’s… Fightful Select: WWE has interest in signing Brian Pillman Jr.“We can confirm he was seen by numerous people there this week. When we asked WWE sources, they confirmed that as of now, Pillman had not been signed, but was working out at the facility. We’re told that what he’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jim Cornette gives his comments on WWE legend's son's departure from AEW

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on Brian Pillman Jr.'s departure from AEW. Cornette talked about how he feels that this should have been done much earlier due to Pillman not being utilized as much by the promotion.

Pillman Jr. has been with AEW since its early days but has not been in any major storylines during his time with the promotion. He has also been an enhancement talent and appeared in squash matches for other superstars gaining momentum.

"It’s about time and I wish they’d done it sooner. Because it’s been obvious for, what, how long, that they weren’t going to do anything with him [Brian Pillman Jr]. He was not going to be featured on any of the television programs. We don’t know what they did on YouTube. But we’ve also heard that the YouTube matches were just, you know, just rapid-fire matches. Just, you know, three minutes with green guys against green guys. […] He wasn’t learning anything," said Cornette. [From 00:13 – 00:45]

Now that Pillman Jr. could sign with WWE and hopefully make his mark in a new promotion, all eyes are on his first feud. An attack on Cody Rhodes would make the most sense and would instantly make him a hated heel due to the crowd constantly backing up The American Nightmare.

