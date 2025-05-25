Top free agent is in town ahead of AEW Double or Nothing; massive debut teased

Most new AEW signees make surprise debuts, but Tony Khan & Co. have teased a top free agent's arrival multiple times over the past few weeks. Now, Thekla has sparked a flurry of speculations with a new social media post ahead of tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Thekla was a major name in World Wonder Ring Stardom, having won multiple championships in the Japanese promotion. After she wrapped up her tenure there in April, fans knew it was only a matter of time until she debuted in WWE or AEW. Recent reports have given the edge to the Jacksonville-based company, with some even claiming that Tony Khan had already signed her.

All Elite Wrestling has also been teasing her arrival on Dynamite and Collision with a spider graphic in recent weeks, a nod to Thekla's "Toxic Spider" moniker. The Austrian star has now stirred the pot with an Instagram post from Arizona:

"Issa good life," she wrote.

Tonight's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place in Glendale, AZ, and many have already predicted that the 32-year-old will make an appearance. Revealing that she's in the United States—specifically Arizona—hours before the big event could be Thekla's final tease before her big debut.

