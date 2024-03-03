Top free agents will all be targeting AEW while looking for their next home, declares former WWE star

A former WWE star believes AEW will become a huge target for a lot of free agents in professional wrestling.

The star in question is none other than Swerve Strickland who has transformed himself into one of the major players in All Elite Wrestling ever since he signed with the company in 2022. Strickland is in line to face the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe this Sunday at Revolution and many believe that he could walk out as the champion.

Speaking in an interview with Q93, Strickland claimed that AEW will now be the target for a lot of free agents and spoke about possibly winning the world title at Revolution.

"Revolution is truly the perfect name for this because that's where we're going to start. That's where I'm looking to start in the wrestling world, a true revolution. All the free agents out there that are looking to have a home, everybody's going to be targeting AEW, I will say that. We welcome that as well. We want this place to grow. We want to showcase the best talent available, the best talent out there and for all of them to want to just assemble here and truly take the sport, the industry, to the next level... For me to be the number one guy, to be on top of the mountain with all that talent coming in means everything to me.

He added:

"It means something different and truly unique to the company and to the industry and the industry is going to see that. Everybody else in the industry is going to see that and watch. They're going to watch and pay more attention than they ever have because of not just the talent coming in, but just myself being at the top of that and watching how I operate and move, which I've already been moving for the past year, a better part of like two years. I've always been in a very unique way with Rick Ross and Kevin Gates and going to the Grammys and my music, my podcast. I've always moved in a very unique way. Now imagine what I can do with an AEW World Championship on my shoulder." [H/T - Fightful]

Top free agents like Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada are heavily rumored to arrive in All Elite Wrestling shortly. Both stars had huge offers from WWE however, it seems like they will be heading to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Matt Hardy wants to see Swerve Strickland as the AEW World Champion

Former WWE star Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on the AEW World Title match involving Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page at the Revolution PPV event. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran stated that this Sunday is the right time to pull the trigger and make Strickland world champion.

“I’m gonna have to say, I think it’s time to pull the trigger on Swerve. That is what I would say. Is that what’s gonna happen? I don’t know. There’s no spoilers, I don’t know. I am not in the loop. I haven’t been around TV, I haven’t talked to anybody. I don’t want to know. I would rather be genuinely surprised. As I said before, I think it’s Swerve. I just think it’s the right time. I think if they’re gonna pull the trigger on Swerve, I think now’s the time to do it." [H/T: Fightful]

Swerve Strickland has won over a lot of fans in 2023 after having incredible performances like his Texas Death Match against Hangman Page at the Full Gear PPV. It will be interesting to see the outcome of Sunday's three-way match.

Do you want to see Swerve Strickland dethrone Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title? Let us know in the comments section.