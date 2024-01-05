Top heel set for massive babyface turn in AEW - Reports

According to recent reports, a former AEW TNT Champion who is currently a major heel is set to turn babyface.

The star in question is none other than Killswitch (Luchasaurus) who is a part of The Patriarchy faction alongside TNT Champion Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Shayna Wayne. The teases about Killswitch turning on Christian have been going on for a while now and it's just a matter of time before the company pulls the trigger.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Killswitch (Luchasarus) is set to turn into a huge babyface in the future.

“It’s real obvious they are going to make Killswitch a big time babyface.” [H/T:RingsideNews]

Adam Copeland praised Killswitch before their AEW match

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland made his in-ring AEW debut in October against Killswitch (Luchasarus). The Rated R Superstar had some interesting words for the former TNT Champion before their match.

On The Ringer's Masked Man Show, Adam Copeland praised Killswitch before competing against him on his AEW debut.

"It's to further the story. This is the next step to get us to where we want to go for that first tentpole and then beyond that. Also, to get in there with a guy who I have watched and always thought is money, just needed the seasoning. He's been getting that seasoning by sitting at the hand of Christian. There is no way you're not going to learn. It just going to happen, even if you don't ask questions, which he does. I'm looking forward to getting in there and being like, 'Here we go. First one, we're in, I've now wrestled in a AEW ring,' because it is a little different and there is an adjustment there. That's really what I'll be doing, adjusting. It's all brand new. I don't want to say I feel like a rookie again because I have more experience than I did back then, but there are elements to that. New ring, new audience, new barricades, new set ups. It's also really exciting," H/T:[Fightful]

Do you want to see Killswitch (Luchasaurus) turn on Christian Cage? Let us know in the comments below.