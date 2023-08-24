Top name teases AEW signing

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, the contract signing for Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho occurred. During his promo, the Aerial Assassin seemingly teased signing with AEW.

To begin the segment, Will Ospreay took the mic to express how important the match was for him. He wished that Chris Jericho would also take the match seriously, as they were in the United Kingdom's biggest venue.

He expressed that a big part of why he was doing this was for his family's finances, and competing at one of wrestling's biggest stages would do him good.

He then teased his free agency in six months when his contract with NJPW expires. Due to his status, he could become one of the most sought-after stars in the industry. He also teased that AEW could shell out millions of dollars to get him.

"In six months' time... my contract comes up for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and who is not gonna pay millions and millions of dollars for Will Ospreay, cause I know I am the best wrestler in the world!" he said.

It remains to be seen if the Aerial Assassin gets signed to All Elite Wrestling. However, his claims will definitely have the fans talking.

