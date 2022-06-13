"If you want some, come get some" - Top NJPW champion seemingly challenges popular tag team and AEW's FTR for a match

Jeff Cobb of the United Empire has seemingly laid out a challenge to AEW's FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) of Chaos for a match at Forbidden Door.

Cobb and Great-O-Khan became IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions by dethroning Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens at NJPW Dominion. After the match, he addressed the issue between United Empire, FTR and Roppongi Vice in a post-match presser.

During the presser, Mr. Athletic emphasized that FTR and Roponggi Vice should come at them if they want a match. He then teased of putting their newly-won IWGP Tag Team Titles on the line against the aforementioned teams.

"You see FTR, you guys have been talking a lot of smack, saying you guys want more belts, want more belts, win your own damn company's belts before you try to come to ours. See, you want belts? We want belts! Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, you guys want belts so you guys want revenge? Well, like I said about Bullet Club, "if you want some, come get some." We, myself and the Great-O-Khan, we are fighting champions. We will gladly put these [IWGP Tag Team Titles] up against FTR, Roppongi Vice, Roppongi Three, whatever your damn names are from CHAOS, it doesn't matter, because we are the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, United Empire," Cobb said. [from 0:01 - 0:47]

The beef between the three teams started on May 25 Dynamite when Cobb and O-Khan interrupted the ROH Tag Team Title match between FTR and Roppongi Vice. Weeks later on June 8 Dynamite, their teammate Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) made their AEW debuts by attacking Harwood, Wheeler and Beretta.

FTR and Trent Beretta defeated Will Ospreay and Aussie Open on AEW Rampage

The United Empire (Will Ospreay and Aussie Open) had their first AEW match last Friday on Rampage against Trent Beretta and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in the main event.

During the match, United Empire ganged up on Wheeler by executing a knee to the face and a cutter from Davis and Fletcher, followed by a springboard 450 from Ospreay. Despite FTR being wiped out by Ospreay, Beretta hit Strong Zero on Fletcher for the win.

After battling for ROH Tag Team Titles, FTR and Roppongi Vice have created an unlikely alliance to battle The United Empire. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if they will respond to Cobb's challenge of a match potentially at Forbidden Door.

