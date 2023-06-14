"TOP NOTCH DISS" - Twitter explodes at Kenny Omega's claim that ex-WCW star huffed "Big Show's farts"

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has delivered a "mic drop" of epic proportions on social media recently, and fans on Twitter are in hysterics.

WCW legend Disco Inferno recently aimed a tweet at Omega regarding a clip that has circulated online of Stardom's High Speed Champion AZM performing a dangerous-looking move off of the apron at a recent show.

Disco had no idea who AZM is or what the High Speed Championship was, despite information about both the wrestler and her title being very easily accessible online. This prompted Kenny Omega to respond with this:

"I knew that years of huffing Big Show's farts left you a bit slow but how do you explain the ignorance?" tweeted Omega.

Omega was referencing the story of Paul Wight (aka Big Show) farting in Disco's face during his time in WCW, which came to light in 2022 thanks to Eddie Kingston. The Mad King claimed that people used to laugh at Disco Inferno, and that was the only reason he remained in the business for as long as he did.

However, fans still find the story hilarious and reacted as such on Twitter, with people being just as amused by Omega's comments.

Kenny Omega will be in action at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

The former AEW World Champion hasn't been in action since being pinned by Wheeler Yuta at Double or Nothing in the second-ever Anarchy in the Arena match. But that is set to change when the Forbidden Door opens in Toronto.

On June 25th, Kenny Omega will defend his IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay at the second-annual AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event in Toronto, Canada.

Omega originally defeated Ospreay on January 4th, 2023, at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo, Japan, in what is still being considered one of the best matches of the year so far. But since then, Kenny has only defended the title on one occasion.

That occasion came on the March 29th edition of AEW Dynamite against Ospreay's United Empire stablemate Jeff Cobb. But with Ospreay now finally getting his rematch after almost six months, perhaps the IWGP United States Championship will once again be returning to Japan and The United Empire.

Who do you think will leave Forbidden Door as the IWGP United States Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

