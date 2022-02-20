"I personally would rather team with Matt and Jeff"- Top Pinnacle member expresses desire to wrestle alongside The Hardy Boyz in AEW

The Pinnacle's powerhouse, Wardlow, recently expressed his interest in sharing the ring with Matt and Jeff Hardy in AEW.

Ever since the Charismatic Enigma was released by WWE in December last year, there has been rampant speculation about the 44-year-old star joining AEW once his 90-day non-compete clause is up. His real-life brother, Matt, has even dropped multiple hints regarding a possible The Hardy Boyz reunion down the road.

Wardlow, who grew up watching Jeff Hardy, has voiced his desire to work with the veteran star. While speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Mr. Mayhem said it would mean the world to him if he gets to be in the same locker room as Brother Nero.

The Conductor of Violence further said he would prefer teaming up with The Hardy Boyz than competing against Jeff:

"Just sharing a locker room with Jeff Hardy would mean the world to me,” Wardlow admitted. “To be involved in any type of match with him would be amazing. I personally would rather team with Matt and Jeff to take on three others, rather than wrestle Jeff myself," (H/T- WrestlingInc)

As of this writing, it's almost a foregone conclusion that Jeff Hardy will be joining Tony Khan's promotion sometime after March 9th, which is precisely when his non-compete clause expires.

If he does end up signing with AEW, there are a lot of potential dream scenarios waiting for him, including a highly-anticipated reunion with Matt Hardy.

The Hardy Boyz' reunion has been announced outside of AEW

Whether wrestling fans get to see Jeff and Matt Hardy reunite in AEW is still a big question mark, but the brothers are already booked to team up on the independent scene.

Matt and Jeff will square off against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers in a tag team match, which will go down at Big Time Wrestling on March 13th in Albany, New York.

People will have the chance to relive the glory of witnessing one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history.

What do you make of Wardlow's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

