Top star announced for Dynamite segment ahead of AEW Dynasty

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite is the penultimate stop before the highly anticipated Dynasty pay-per-view this Sunday, and Tony Khan seems to be leaving no stone unturned in order to generate hype. The company announced today that recent signee Mercedes Mone will make an appearance on the Wednesday night show to address the chaos unfolding in the women's division.

Last week, Mercedes Mone was attacked by a mystery assailant during an interview segment. The CEO was left lying on the floor, moaning in pain. The attacker hasn't yet been identified, but Mercedes is determined to find out who it was.

AEW has advertised Mone for a segment on tomorrow night's Dynamite. The former WWE Superstar has her eyes on Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale, who will be battling for the former's TBS Championship this Sunday at Dynasty. She will also likely be on the lookout for Skye Blue, who could have attacked Mone on behalf of Julia Hart.

Mercedes Mone has indicated that she will challenge for the TBS Championship at AEW's next big pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. If Willow Nightingale has the title by then, the two could have a rematch of their May 2023 bout for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship – a match Mone was injured in.

Updated card for AEW Dynamite (April 17)

With less than a week to go before AEW Dynasty, the card for the pay-per-view has been stacked with highly anticipated matches. While there may be one or two more added by this week's Dynamite and Collision, it seems that fans already have a lot to look forward to this Sunday.

But that doesn't mean this week's Dynamite will be filler. In fact, tomorrow night's episode of the flagship show features several noteworthy matches and segments. Here is the updated card for the April 17, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite:

Taz brokers a meeting between Chris Jericho and HOOK

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

Jon Moxley returns as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

We'll hear from both Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland

The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) vs. PAC, Daniel Garcia, and Penta El Zero Miedo

Mixed tag match - Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Brody King

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay

This week's Dynamite will air live from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. Fans can catch all the action starting at 8/7c on TBS.

