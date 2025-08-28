  • home icon
Top star challenges Mercedes Mone after huge defeat at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 28, 2025 16:28 GMT
Mercedes Mone on Dynamite [Image taken from AEW's X handle]

A top star who lost a major bout at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door has now challenged Mercedes Mone for one of her titles. The potential contest could take place outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Last Sunday, Mercedes Mone defended her TBS Championship in a four-way match against AEW's Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and STARDOM's Bozilla. The bout was chaotic, with all four women giving their all, but in the end, The CEO emerged victorious after rolling up Persephone for the three-count. Now, it seems like Mone has gotten a challenger for one of her titles.

At CMLL Informa last night, Persephone sat down for an interview and addressed her match at Forbidden Door, saying that she was very close to winning the TBS Championship. The Mexican wrestler then went on to challenge Mone for a one-on-one title match at Arena Mexico.

Although Persephone didn't specify which title she was pursuing, given the venue and the promotion, it can be assumed she was referring to the CMLL World Women's Title.

You can check out Persephone's challenge to The CEO below.

Mercedes Mone says she's going after massive record on AEW Dynamite

As of now, Mercedes Mone holds nine titles across different promotions. The list includes the AEW TBS Championship, the CMLL World Women’s Championship, the EWA Women’s Championship, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Winner belt, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, the Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship, and more.

She recently won the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship, marking her ninth title victory. On Dynamite last night, The CEO came out to celebrate her recent wins and went on to declare that she'll be going after a huge pro wrestling record. Mone revealed that she plans to break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 titles simultaneously.

"Ultimo Dragon had 10 titles, and I'm going to smash that record, so to any woman out there with a title out there, I am coming for you. And you are going to love the taste of Moné."
It will be interesting to see if Mone is successful in achieving her new goal to surpass Ultimo Dragon's record.

Edited by Pratik Singh
