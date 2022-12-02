AEW star Bryan Danielson is one of the top stars. On several occasions, Tony Khan has shared his joy in having him as part of the company. The AEW locker room may not be as comfortable with The American Dragon being part of their locker room. Dax Harwood recently shared what makes the locker room uncomfortable.

A couple of months ago, The American Dragon was interviewed by Renee Paquette during Starcast.

During the interview, Danielson mentioned that he was astonished to see most members of the locker room on their phones most of the time and thus took the initiative to start conversations. Danielson mentioned that he talks about human genitalia with the boys.

In a recent interview with Fightful, ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood shared his thoughts on these conversations. He mentioned that the locker room is weirded out by these topics and does wonder why they are talking about it in the first place.

“I have not seen that headline, but I will tell you this, that story along with many other stories, he talks about nonstop. All he does is talk about p**** sizes in the locker room. Everyone is like, ‘Bryan, why are we talking about this?'” Dax Harwood said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Dax Harwood discusses his match with Bryan Danielson

This past week on AEW Dynamite, The American Dragon wrestled Dax Harwood in a one-on-one match.

During the same interview, Harwood spoke about the match. He mentioned that he was excited about the match and thought about several ideas on how to promote it.

"He may be the best of all time. I’m super excited for the match. They said, ‘you’re wrestling Bryan Danielson and we need you to cut this promo.’ I was like, ‘What can I say to make these people care about the match?’ Obviously, people are going to love to see the match." [H/T Fightful.com]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



It's matches like this I wish were commercial free. When it's THIS good, it should be uninterrupted.



This is true wrestling.



#AEWDYNAMITE Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood was outstanding. It met every expectation I had for it.It's matches like this I wish were commercial free. When it's THIS good, it should be uninterrupted.This is true wrestling. Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood was outstanding. It met every expectation I had for it. It's matches like this I wish were commercial free. When it's THIS good, it should be uninterrupted. This is true wrestling. #AEWDYNAMITE https://t.co/7KjBijVVMM

After a tough battle, Bryan Danielson emerged the victor as Harwood tapped out to the Lebelle Lock.

Did you enjoy the match between The American Drage and Harwood? Let us know in the comments section below.

