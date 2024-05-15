Top star "could have been the next Batista"; needs to work with Chris Jericho, claims veteran (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, a top AEW star could have been a formidable character akin to Batista. Chris Jericho could be the one to still push the said AEW star to the next level, says Bill Apter.

The star in question is Wardlow, who was once one of the most dominant in-ring performers in the AEW. During his feud with MJF, The War Dog was arguably at the peak of his career. However, his push inexplicably came to a halt after his win over MJF. Since then, he has not been utilized well in the singles scene.

According to Bill Apter, this could change if he was mentored by someone like Chris Jericho. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated that Wardlow could have been the next Batista.

"I always said he could be, could have been the next Batista. But Chris Jericho to mentor him? 'Hey look you are not getting anywhere with anybody here, with all these groups you are belonging to. I believe in you, let me take you over.' And they run all the training films and you know, I think it would be great for Jericho to do that." [26:30 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next in Wardlow's career. There have been reports of the star wanting to leave All Elite Wrestling when his contract is up.

