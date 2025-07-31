Top star gets called 'Hulk Hogan of AEW' by legend

A wrestling legend made news recently for calling a major AEW star the Hulk Hogan of the Tony Khan-led promotion. The star is a former AEW World Champion.Legendary wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone has been with the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2019 and is mainly seen calling matches on its flagship show, Dynamite. It is a well-known fact that Schiavone was friends with the late Hulk Hogan. The commentator even got emotional when speaking about The Hulkster's passing on AEW Collision last week.On the most recent episode of his podcast, What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the legend was asked which member of the AEW roster he thought could be considered the Hulk Hogan of the Jacksonville-based company. Responding to the same, Schiavone was quick to name former International Champion Kenny Omega.&quot;I'd think it would be Kenny Omega, if anyone,&quot; he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]It is worth noting that both Kenny Omega and The Hulkster have something in common. They were both popular &quot;Gaijins,&quot; who enjoyed success in NJPW before achieving superstar status in North American promotions.AEW's Tony Schiavone recently clarified his &quot;controversial&quot; Hulk Hogan post on social mediaTony Schiavone was recently called out by a fan for his X post on Hulk Hogan. The veteran commentator has since clarified his comment.Amid the many tributes that came in following Hogan's untimely demise, one came from Schiavone. Soon after, he responded to a fan's question about their relationship and said that The Hulkster was a colleague and not a close friend. This invoked an angry reaction from the fan, who asked Schiavone to show some respect. The commentator then clarified his response.“Okay, ‘sigh!’ I guess I’ve got to spell this out for you. The person said Hogan was a close friend of mine. He was a friend of mine. Not a close friend. A coworker who[m] I was friendly with. Most people understand what I was saying. Many do not. Good luck with your podcast or whatever,” he wrote.It is worth noting that the fan in question has since deleted his posts.