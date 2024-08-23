Top star gives an update on AEW's locker room following MJF and Britt Baker's backstage confrontation

A top AEW star recently shed some light on the environment of the locker room after the reported controversy between MJF and Britt Baker. The star in question is none other than Swerve Strickland.

All Elite Wrestling's backstage controversies started mainly at All Out 2022 PPV event and have never stopped since according to the reports revealed over the years. A couple of weeks ago, some reports emerged revealing that Britt Baker and MJF had been involved in an argument backstage due to Friedman and Will Ospreay's hour-long match on AEW Dynamite 250.

Despite these reported controversies, the locker room seems united. In a recent chat on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland claimed that all of the rumors are exaggerated and explained how the incidents are normal in a workplace.

Trending

"It’s been great. I think that everything’s been exploited, definitely been blown out of proportion with a lot of things. They say it’s every other week, but it’s like, go back the last week, what did you hear? Go back the week before, go back the last month, go back to almost six months now, you’ve heard nothing. So therefore to me, it’s almost calculated to a t, before every pay-per-view, right before every big moment we have, there’s always something that comes out because there’s always bickering in a locker room, that’s universal in any workplace. I’m pretty sure you have it with people behind the camera. But I’m pretty sure people said some things that they’re not particularly proud of, or you’re not happy about. It happens. But it’s not made for the internet. It happens, and then it goes away. It happens everywhere." H/T:[Fightful]

Swerve Strickland is set to defend his AEW World Title at All In this Sunday

Swerve Strickland finds himself in a major title clash this Sunday at All In where he will defend his World Title against Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon will be going all in at Wembley as he has put his career on the line against the former WWE star.

Many believe that AEW All In might be the last stand for Bryan Danielson as he is not under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion after his recent contract expiration. The company could pull a major twist by crowning Bryan the world champion despite his comments about never wanting to win a title in All Elite Wrestling.

We will have to wait and see how things transpire at Wembley Stadium on August 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback