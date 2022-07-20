"AEW is our second chance" - Top star gets honest about his team's journey in Tony Khan's promotion after a failed stint in WWE

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently opened up on his and Keith Lee's run in the company following their departure from WWE.

Last week on Dynamite, fans witnessed a high-stakes three-way match between the Young Bucks, Team Taz, and Swerve in Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Despite a commendable attempt from Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were able to grab the win.

The reception to Swerve in Our Glory winning the titles was massive as they cemented themselves at the top of the tag team division.

In a recent video, the former WWE stars can be seen expressing their gratitude to Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling. While pouring their hearts out, Strickland stated that AEW is a second chance at their careers and he was glad to be achieving success alongside Lee.

"You don't really get too many second chances at not only life, what Keith [Lee] went through a couple of years ago. You don't really get many second chances at your career. AEW is our second chances at our career. I am just glad I didn't do this alone, I had my brother with me," Swerve stated. [0:48 - 1:07]

You can check out the video here:

Swerve in Our Glory have certainly risen to the top in spectacular fashion. It remains to be seen what is next for the newly-crowned tag team champions in the coming months.

A WWE star also congratulated Swerve in Our Glory for their win in AEW

Swerve Strickland and Keith made headlines with their massive title win, which did not go unnoticed by their well-wishers in WWE.

Cedric Alexander sent a heartfelt message on Twitter to Swerve Strickland, congratulating the 31-year-old star.

"Congratulations @swerveconfident !!!! AJ cried tears of joy," wrote Cedric Alexander.

While the duo of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have overcome one mountain, there is still a plethora of formidable opponents in AEW for them.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for the two men and who will challenge them next in AEW.

Who do you think Swerve in Our Glory will go up against next? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far