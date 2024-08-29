Top star lashes out at Jamie Hayter after her in-ring return on AEW Dynamite

A former AEW Women's World Champion expressed her disgust towards Jamie Hayter, who made her in-ring return on last night's Dynamite. The star cut a fiery backstage promo.

The top star in question is Saraya (FKA Paige). The Anti-Diva was interrupted by a returning Jamie Hayter during her segment at AEW All In 2024 Zero Hour. Hayter made her in-ring return against Harley Cameron on last night's Dynamite.

Hayter convincingly defeated Harley Cameron to mark a successful return. During an exclusive backstage promo after Dynamite, Saraya lashed out at Jamie for ruining her moment at All In and last night.

Trending

"Jamie, what is your problem? I mean, first you interrupted me at All In during my time, when the crowd was about to cheer me. Then you brutalize poor Harley when all she wanted was a good, clean match. I mean, this is far from over. I mean, this was me happy, and now I am p***ed. You do not want to p*ss off the Unproblematic Icon. So when the time is right, Harley’s gonna kick your a**. Right, babe?" Saraya said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check Saraya's comments here

Expand Tweet

Saraya thanks her partner for saving her from Jamie Hayter

At AEW All In 2024 Zero Hour, Saraya ran away after Jamie Hayter interrupted her, and her partner, Harley Cameron, was brutalized by the 29-year-old. Last night on Dynamite, Cameron once again came to the rescue of The Outcasts leader. In the exclusive backstage promo, The Anti-Diva thanked Cameron for taking the bullet for her, claiming that the latter was her ''bodyguard!''

“You did amazing though, babe. You really killed it—the way you threw your body at Jamie for me. I mean, I don’t have a scratch on me. You’re my bodyguard," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if the erstwhile Paige and Hayter collide inside the squared circle in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback