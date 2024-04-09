Top star lays down surprising demands ahead of his match against Jon Moxley

A top star laid down surprising demands before his match against Jon Moxley. The talent in question is Tetsuya Naito.

The Purveyor of Violence has been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming since he and Claudio Castagnoli defeated FTR at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. Moxley recently competed at CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2024, teaming with Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Matt Sydal to take on Blue Panther, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero and Mistico in a losing effort.

The Death Rider also returned to NJPW to team with his protege Shota Umino to defeat Ren Narita and former FTW Champion Jack Perry at Sakura Genesis 2024. The same pay-per-view saw Tetsuya Naito retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against budding star Yota Tsuji.

Following his successful title defense, Jon Moxley confronted the leader of LIJ in the ring. Shortly after, a championship bout between the two men was officially announced for NJPW Windy City Riot 2024 on April 12. This will be the first singles match between Naito and the former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion since their clash at the 2019 G1 Climax.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Tetsuya Naito addressed his upcoming title match against Moxley in Chicago. The 41-year-old star revealed that he would have an interesting talk with Tony Khan if he manages to defeat the former AEW World Champion at Sakura Genesis 2024.

"I’m not interested in anything other than getting revenge (on Jon Moxley). But he’s the head of AEW, right? If I win the title match, I’d like to ask President Tony Khan how much I’ll be paid for three years," said Naito. (H/T PostWrestling)

It remains to be seen whether Naito will join the likes of former NJPW stars Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada in going All Elite in the near future.

Jon Moxley is open to returning to CMLL

Jon Moxley is one of AEW's top stars. However, the Ohio native frequently competes in promotions outside the Tony Khan-led company, including indie companies like GCW and DEFY as well as major platforms such as NJPW.

Moxley recently competed at a CMLL show in Arena Mexico in a ten-man tag team bout pitting stars from the Mexico City-based company against All Elite Wrestling talent. While the BCC and Matt Sydal failed to pick up the win, The Ace of the World shared his appreciation for the crowd at the venue and promised to return to Mexico again.

"That was amazing. That was the loudest building that I've ever wrestled in. I've been in every building from Madison Square Garden to Korakuen Hall to Tokyo Dome to Wembley Stadium but I don't know if I've ever felt truly passionate energy and love of the sport than it did from these people in Mexico tonight so for that, I will come back." [00:00 - 0:35]

Fans are keen to find out whether Moxley will win the top prize in NJPW at Sakura Genesis 2024.

