Top star official for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, updated card

AEW has officially announced that one of their most popular feuds will continue on Wednesday's live Dynamite episode.

This week's live Dynamite on TBS will air from BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This will be AEW's debut in Tulsa city, and the company will also tape the February 23 edition of Rampage this Wednesday. Next week's All Elite's flagship show will be the Revolution go-home episode.

AEW has confirmed that "Timeless" Toni Storm will be on Dynamite this week. The Women's World Champion will be in action, but her opponent was not named. It will likely be a non-title match, and advertised to be in her corner are Mariah May and Luther.

Deonna Purrazzo was also confirmed for this week's Dynamite, but her opponent was also not named. This will be her third Dynamite bout since signing with the company in early January. She defeated Anna Jay on January 17, then beat Taya Valkyrie on January 31.

The Purrazzo vs. Storm feud continues to be one of AEW's most popular programs as we get closer to Revolution. The Timeless wrestler is set to defend her title against the newcomer at Revolution on Sunday, March 3, from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

AEW loading up the Dynamite card for Tulsa debut

Tony Khan and his crew will be focused on building for the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3 and the Big Bu$iness Dynamite on March 13.

Tony Khan and his crew will be focused on building for the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3 and the Big Bu$iness Dynamite on March 13. This week's show will feature two big tag team matches.

Dynamite will feature standard tag team action as FTR takes on The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli for the first time ever. A big six-man match was also announced with HOOK, Rob Van Dam, and Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe, Brian Cage, and Swerve Strickland.

The storyline of the Women's World Championship match will continue this Wednesday as both "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo wrestle in separate matches. Their opponents have not been confirmed as of this writing.

The February 23 edition of Rampage will be taped on Wednesday after Dynamite goes off the air. The only Rampage match announced as of this writing is Mariah May vs. Anna Jay.

What is your bold prediction for this week's Dynamite? Do you plan on watching Revolution live, and why? Sound off in the comments below!