Top star sends warning to Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) after being attacked on AEW Beach Break 2025

Mercedes Moné is still undefeated as a singles competitor inside the AEW ring but recently suffered her only two All Elite losses while teaming with Harley Cameron. The former Sasha Banks of WWE also dropped the NJPW Strong Women's Championship one week ago. Despite a few setbacks, Mercedes is hoping to win The Owen Hart Cup, but a certain champion has just issued a response to a major heel move by Moné.

This year's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break featured a Four-Way Eliminator to determine who will challenge Toni Storm at Double Or Nothing, featuring AZM, Mina Shirakawa, Skye Blue, and the champ herself. Shirakawa ended up cradling the four-time Women's World Champion after a hectic exchange, securing her title shot at the PPV.

After the match, AZM was being helped to the back when the TBS Champion attacked her and applied the Statement MakeR. Jamie Hayter then ran down to make the save, trapping Mercedes in a Crossface of her own. As the UK grappler prepared for Hayterade, security broke it up and saved Mercedes just days after dropping her New Japan gold to AZM at the Resurgence PPV.

The High-Speed Superstar cannot forgive The CEO for what happened on Dynamite. AZM took to X today to issue a statement on Mercedes' post-match attack, adding that she's still hoping for a one-on-one encounter between the two. The 22-year-old double champion also sent a friendly message to Hayter.

"i haven't given up yet!!!!!!! But I can't forgive her for attacking me after the match. I was also hoping to have a singles match with Mercedes Moné [fire emoji] And Jamie, it's been a while. Thank you for helping me [flushed face emoji] [heart hands emoji] #AEWDynamite," AZM wrote.

Resurgence marked the second Triple Threat that featured AZM and Mercedes Moné. NJPW Sakura Genesis in April 2023 saw Moné retain the IWGP Women's Championship over AZM and Hazuki. AZM also holds the Artist of Stardom Championship with Starlight Kid and Miyu Amasaki.

Mercedes Moné loses big in NJPW PPV main event

Mercedes Moné recently saw her first NJPW Strong Women's Championship reign come to an end at 313 days. She had been champion since dethroning Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door 2024 in a Winner Takes All match.

The 18-minute main event of the Resurgence 2025 PPV last week saw AZM pin Mina Shirakawa in a Triple Threat that included Mercedes to become the fifth Strong Women's Champion ever. The action went down in front of 2,027 fans at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Mercedes Moné now holds the record for the longest Strong Women's Championship reign at 313 days, though she had just four title defenses. Giulia has the next longest reign at 249 days, with nine title defenses. Stephanie Vaquer is third with 112 days and four defenses, while inaugural champion Willow Nightingale defended twice before her reign ended at 45 days.

