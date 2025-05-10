"Well Deserved"- Fans erupt after AEW star Mercedes Mone loses her title at NJPW  Resurgence

Top AEW star Mercedes Mone suffered a huge blow to her momentum this Friday at NJPW Resurgence. The CEO lost one of her prized championship titles to a budding Japanese grappler.

Since her blockbuster debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion last year, Mercedes has been on an unstoppable roll. She lived up to her promise of spearheading a global women's wrestling revolution by winning titles in international promotions outside of AEW. This included the NJPW Strong Women's Championship (which she won at last year's Forbidden Door) and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship (which came into her possession at Wrestle Dynasty 2025).

Mone aims to add the AEW Women's World Title to her collection of belts, and to that end has fought her way to the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup. Unfortunately, the erstwhile Sasha Banks suffered a huge setback recently at NJPW Resurgence 2025, where she defended her Strong Women's Title in a three-way also involving Mina Shirakawa and AZM. The 22-year-old up-and-comer shocked fans by pinning Shirakawa and winning the belt, ending Mone's reign with the title at 313 days.

Fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to discuss the outcome of Mercedes' failed championship defense at Resurgence. Users congratulated AZM on her massive victory, and even speculated that the latter pinning Mina for the win could serve as the basis for a program between Shirakawa and Mone in AEW.

"not a year but i’m quite happy with that [smiley face]", wrote a user.

"Sets up Mercedes vs. AZM for Forbidden Door and gives Mina a story for when she debuts." - speculated a user.

"Shocking!" - commented another user.

"Wish she pinned Moné." - wrote a fan.

"Mercedes finds a way to drop a title without dropping a title… Colour me shocked," tweeted a viewer.

Currently, Mone seems to have her sights set on her Owen Cup co-finalist, Jamie Hayter.

Mercedes Mone's 2025 Owen Hart Cup journey in AEW

Mercedes Mone's campaign in this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament began with a win over Julia Hart at Dynasty 2025 in the first round. The CEO of Professional Wrestling then defeated record-breaking ROH Women's World Champion Athena in the semifinals at Dynamite : Spring BreakThru.

Mone is set to face Jamie Hayter in the tournament finals later this month, scheduled for Double or Nothing 2025. A win at the upcoming PPV will earn Mercedes a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at All In : Texas.

