Top star sends 5-word message after huge match announced for AEW Beach Break

AEW has officially added a major tag team match to the Dynamite: Beach Break card on May 14, 2025. The match will see Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page, the two finalists of the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament, joining forces to take on The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander.

This sudden alliance comes just weeks before Ospreay and Page will square off at Double or Nothing, with the winner earning a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas on July 12.

Reacting to the announcement, Ospreay took to X and delivered a short but powerful message.

“Wednesday 14th May Beach Break !!” wrote Ospreay.

The match was set up during last week's Dynamite, where a heated mic exchange between Ospreay and Page was interrupted by Don Callis and his faction. Ospreay then issued a challenge, later confirmed to involve Takeshita and Alexander.

With this addition, Beach Break, which already features the much-anticipated Steel Cage Match for the World Championship between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe, is shaping up to deliver a stacked and exciting card.

Top AEW star's comeback set for Dynamite: Beach Break

The card for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break is already looking pretty stacked, and now with a fan favourite confirmed to return on the show, things just keep getting better.

The star in question, Skye Blue, is set to return from injury for a huge four-way Women's World Title eliminator match. Blue, who’s been out since July 2024 with an ankle injury sustained in a match against Hikaru Shida, was officially announced during Collision.

She joins Toni Storm in the match, with two more names yet to be revealed.

