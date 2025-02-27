Top star shares first reaction after iconic AEW partnership shows signs of trouble

A top AEW star's manager teased parting ways with his client on the latest episode of AEW's flagship Wednesday night show, Dynamite. The talent in question, Swerve Strickland, has now seemingly reacted to his ally's remarks hours after the show.

Strickland is currently embroiled in a bitter feud with Ricochet, which escalated after The One and Only bloodied Swerve on January 1 for having humiliated him at Worlds End 2024. The two former WWE Superstars finally clashed on the February 5 episode of AEW Dynamite - the bout ended with Ricochet picking up a controversial win, and then stealing Prince Nana's Embassy robe after the matchup.

Last week, the 45-year-old manager explained how the robe in question related to his own career and legacy, and requested the high-flyer to return it to him - a request that was arrogantly rejected. Ricochet also initially turned down a prospective rematch against Swerve, but was persuaded to accept it after Nana revealed on the latest episode of Dynamite that the winner of their next bout will become an AEW World Championship contender.

Later in the segment, however, Nana asked Strickland for a personal favor in exchange for his loyal service throughout his prior feuds with the likes of Sting, Hangman Page, The Hurt Syndicate, and now Ricochet. He asked The New Flavor to retrieve his robe from The Future of Flight and even hinted at ending their partnership if Swerve fails.

Strickland has now taken to X/Twitter, sharing a picture with Prince Nana from back when he still held the AEW World Title. The latter had notably been pushing Swerve to refocus on regaining the belt over the past few weeks.

Nana has been aligned with the Washington native since 2023, and their pairing did not take long to become a fan-favorite act.

What the card for AEW Revolution 2025 looks like

The 2025 edition of AEW's annual pay-per-view, Revolution, will air from Los Angeles, CA on March 9. The latest episode of Dynamite witnessed the addition of a blockbuster match to the card for the event - Swerve Strickland vs, Ricochet, with the winner set to earn a shot at the world title.

Several other bouts have been announced for the star-studded show, including:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Copeland for the All Elite Wrestling World Title

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May for the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Title

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the International Title

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Title

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match

Hangman Adam Page vs. MJF

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for fans in the Crypto.com Arena next month.

