Top star spotted in crutches after AEW Grand Slam 2025; raises concern on condition

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 17, 2025 15:45 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan and Grand Slam: Australia fans
AEW President Tony Khan and Grand Slam: Australia fans (Photo credits: AEW on YouTube, allelitewrestling.com)

AEW has officially debuted in Australia, and despite controversies surrounding the big event, Saturday's Grand Slam special was seen as a success. There has been some controversy coming out of the debut Down Under, and word now is that a top talent may have suffered another unfortunate injury.

Grand Slam saw Kazuchika Okada retain the AEW Continental Championship over Aussie star Buddy Matthews. The heated co-main event ended in just over 13 minutes, with Okada nailing another Rainmaker for the pin to win.

Matthews had rolled his ankle during the pre-match entrance in jumping from the top, then joked about it on X/Twitter in a since-deleted tweet. He played off the chatter about All Elite Wrestling's 'smaller' ring.

Rhea Ripley took to Instagram overnight to announce that she and Matthews were on their honeymoon. She referenced the injury to her husband, which has led to rumors and speculation on how long he might be out of action.

Ripley and Matthews went public with their relationship in 2022. They announced their engagement in August 2023 and then tied the knot in June 2024.

Buddy Matthews was being pushed on AEW TV

Malakai Black recently left The House of Black and the Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling. This led to the formation of Hounds of Hell with remaining members Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

AEW seemingly pushed Hounds of Hell when news of Black's release was revealed. They defeated Gates of Agony on the Homecoming Collision, but two weeks later, King and Matthews lost to The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite.

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for the Hounds now that Matthews is off TV for at least a week or two due to his honeymoon. King and Hart have remained in singles action.

Edited by Pratik Singh
