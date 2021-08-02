Top star wants Ric Flair in AEW

The legendary Ric Flair has been released by WWE and an AEW star has already expressed his desire to see the Nature Boy in AEW.
Following Bray Wyatt's recent release, WWE released a second high-profile personality as news came to light that Ric Flair is no longer with the company.
The release was reportedly requested by Ric Flair himself due to his creative displeasure with the company. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 16-time world champion.
Dark Order's Evil Uno was quick to jump on the story, stating that Ric Flair should join the Dark Order:
"Ric Flair should join Dark Order. For real though. Let's party Wooooo Man!" Evil Uno tweeted.
The Dark Order spokesperson amusingly made fun of fans who asked for any released wrestler to join the Dark Order as their leader in a follow-up tweet.
This is exactly what Evil Uno did when Bray Wyatt's release was announced. It looks like this is may become a recurring part of his gimmick.
Could we see Ric Flair in AEW?
Ric Flair to AEW would make sense for a number of reasons. AEW is still in its infancy stage with a lot of young stars. Mentoring them backstage and being a manager on screen could be a blessing for a number of AEW's homegrown talents like Jungle Boy, MJF and Sammy Guevara.
Ric Flair has as big a claim to be called the greatest of all time as anyone in wrestling history. He has worked in the wrestling business since before a lot of AEW's stars were born. His daughter Charlotte Flair's fiance, Andrade 'El Idolo', is in AEW as well. Ric Flair would likely enjoy working with his potential son-in-law and helping him in realizing his potential.
AEW has other wrestling legends like Sting, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts and Tully Blanchard on the roster. They are all thriving in managerial roles which might appeal to the Nature Boy. Perhaps a final 60-minute Iron Man match vs. Sting?
Jokes aside, Ric Flair still has something to give to AEW as a backstage figure and we might soon see him in Tony Khan's company.
