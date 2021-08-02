Top star wants Ric Flair in AEW

The legendary Ric Flair has been released by WWE and an AEW star has already expressed his desire to see the Nature Boy in AEW.

Following Bray Wyatt's recent release, WWE released a second high-profile personality as news came to light that Ric Flair is no longer with the company.

Fightful and @WrestlingInc have learned that Ric Flair has obtained his WWE release. https://t.co/eYdGwt4OYD pic.twitter.com/XYdz59UwSW — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 2, 2021

The release was reportedly requested by Ric Flair himself due to his creative displeasure with the company. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 16-time world champion.

Dark Order's Evil Uno was quick to jump on the story, stating that Ric Flair should join the Dark Order:

"Ric Flair should join Dark Order. For real though. Let's party Wooooo Man!" Evil Uno tweeted.

Ric Flair should join Dark Order.



For real though. Let's party Wooooo Man! — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 2, 2021

The Dark Order spokesperson amusingly made fun of fans who asked for any released wrestler to join the Dark Order as their leader in a follow-up tweet.

________ is the new Dark Order leader. Evil Uno saved you a tweet. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 2, 2021

This is exactly what Evil Uno did when Bray Wyatt's release was announced. It looks like this is may become a recurring part of his gimmick.

Could we see Ric Flair in AEW?

Just to see this visual on TNT one more time would be money for me as a fan. Now Ric Flair and #AEW can make that happen. pic.twitter.com/A6AihrrhGy — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 2, 2021

Ric Flair to AEW would make sense for a number of reasons. AEW is still in its infancy stage with a lot of young stars. Mentoring them backstage and being a manager on screen could be a blessing for a number of AEW's homegrown talents like Jungle Boy, MJF and Sammy Guevara.

Ric Flair managing MJF is the type of content I am here for in 2021. #AEW — SP3 - Ethnic YouTuber Extraordinaire (@TruHeelSP3) August 2, 2021

Ric Flair has as big a claim to be called the greatest of all time as anyone in wrestling history. He has worked in the wrestling business since before a lot of AEW's stars were born. His daughter Charlotte Flair's fiance, Andrade 'El Idolo', is in AEW as well. Ric Flair would likely enjoy working with his potential son-in-law and helping him in realizing his potential.

AEW has other wrestling legends like Sting, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts and Tully Blanchard on the roster. They are all thriving in managerial roles which might appeal to the Nature Boy. Perhaps a final 60-minute Iron Man match vs. Sting?

Sting vs. Ric Flair best of 7 or GTFO my lawn — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 2, 2021

Jokes aside, Ric Flair still has something to give to AEW as a backstage figure and we might soon see him in Tony Khan's company.

