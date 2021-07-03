Top star wants to wrestle a dream encounter with AEW Champion Kenny Omega

IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards recently opened up about a possible match with AEW Champion Kenny Omega. He has never squared off in a singles match with Omega in his storied career.

Apart from being at the top of the mountain in AEW, Kenny Omega is also the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. He won the gold at Rebellion 2021 in a title vs. title match against Rich Swann. After defending his title against Moose recently, Omega will now be challenged by Sami Callihan at Slammiversary 2021.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that despite being on the same show multiple times, he and Omega have never crossed paths. He pointed our their similar career trajectories, saying they first performed on the indie circuit before heading to Japan and eventually returning to the USA:

"We’ve been on some of the same shows together, but we’ve never wrestled each other in a singles match,” Edwards said. “In a lot of ways, we took a similar path. We tried to do our thing in the indies, we both went to Japan. I got a chance to thrive in Pro Wrestling NOAH, which is what he did in DDT, and then later in New Japan. He went on to win the IWGP title. I won the GHC title. To me, it’s hard to deny that we have career similarities.”

Eddie Edwards thinks the AEW Champion is one of the best in the world

Eddie Edwards also stated that he wants to share the ring with the best wrestlers in the business, a list that is incomplete without AEW and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega.

Edwards also expressed his desire to be the one who eventually unseats Omega as the top champion in IMPACT Wrestling. He concluded by saying that he's optimistic about wrestling the AEW star soon:

“I want to be in the ring against the best, and, right now, Kenny is one of the best,” Edwards said. “He’s also our champ, and I’d love to be the guy to bring that title back to Impact. The stars haven’t aligned yet, but hopefully that match will happen.”

If Sami Callihan falls short of capturing the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Slammiversary 2021, Eddie Edwards could be next in line to challenge Kenny Omega.

Apart from that, Eddie Edwards could also take advantage of the working relationship between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling by challenging Omega for the AEW Championship. Though a long shot, it certainly is an intriguing possibility.

