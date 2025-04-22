Top star from WWE's newest acquisition comments on issues with AEW star Chris Jericho

A 57-year-old star addressed past issues with Chris Jericho, who wrestled in multiple promotions during his early career. Some of the notable promotions he performed in include CMLL, WCW, and ECW. During his time in CMLL, he confronted Vampiro, who has been one of the mainstays of AAA for many years.
Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE made a blockbuster announcement regarding AAA. It was revealed that the leading lucha libre promotion had been acquired by the global sports entertainment juggernaut. AAA star Vampiro recently commented on the complications between him and the former AEW World Champion.
While speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, the 57-year-old star said that he doesn't remember if anything happened between him and Jericho.
"There are rumors that there are problems between him and I; I've never had a problem with him. I've never spoken bad about him (...) If there's anything I've done that I can remember or cannot remember, I, from my heart and soul, forgive me Chris, I did not.. I did not know what I was doing; too immature," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]
Chris Jericho reveals his Mount Rushmore
The former AEW World Champion has a lot of experience over the years and remains a vital part of the Jacksonville-based promotion.
While speaking at Horror, Rock and Wrestle Fest 2025, Chris Jericho revealed that Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, and Owen Hart are on his Mount Rushmore. He stated that the fourth wrestler on the mountain is always changing.
"So, Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling … that’s four. I mean, Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, those are the three right there that were kind of my inspirations to get into the wrestling business. I mean, the fourth is kind of rotating," he said.
It remains to be seen when Chris Jericho will return to AEW, as he has been absent from the company for weeks now.
