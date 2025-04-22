Top star from WWE's newest acquisition comments on issues with AEW star Chris Jericho

A 57-year-old star addressed past issues with Chris Jericho, who wrestled in multiple promotions during his early career. Some of the notable promotions he performed in include CMLL, WCW, and ECW. During his time in CMLL, he confronted Vampiro, who has been one of the mainstays of AAA for many years.

Ad

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE made a blockbuster announcement regarding AAA. It was revealed that the leading lucha libre promotion had been acquired by the global sports entertainment juggernaut. AAA star Vampiro recently commented on the complications between him and the former AEW World Champion.

While speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, the 57-year-old star said that he doesn't remember if anything happened between him and Jericho.

"There are rumors that there are problems between him and I; I've never had a problem with him. I've never spoken bad about him (...) If there's anything I've done that I can remember or cannot remember, I, from my heart and soul, forgive me Chris, I did not.. I did not know what I was doing; too immature," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chris Jericho reveals his Mount Rushmore

The former AEW World Champion has a lot of experience over the years and remains a vital part of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking at Horror, Rock and Wrestle Fest 2025, Chris Jericho revealed that Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, and Owen Hart are on his Mount Rushmore. He stated that the fourth wrestler on the mountain is always changing.

"So, Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling … that’s four. I mean, Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, those are the three right there that were kind of my inspirations to get into the wrestling business. I mean, the fourth is kind of rotating," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen when Chris Jericho will return to AEW, as he has been absent from the company for weeks now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.