Top tag team could debut for AEW during Young Bucks' match at Dynasty, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes the Motor City Machine Guns could debut for AEW during the World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match between FTR and The Young Bucks.

The team of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, known as the Motor City Machine Guns, is one of the most exciting duos in professional wrestling. The pair made a name for themselves in TNA and are former TNA World Tag Team Champions. They have also wrestled in NJPW where they held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight and Strong Open Weight Tag Team championships. It was recently reported that the duo is in the final stages of inking a deal with AEW and could potentially show up at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter made a bold prediction about the Motor City Machine Guns potentially showing up during FTR versus The Young Bucks at Dynasty.

"Keep in mind that Chris Sabin and his partner from TNA, they're in the process of signing a contract with AEW. Maybe this could be their debut with some sort of interference here." [7:52-8:08]

The Young Bucks recently teased big surprises for the AEW Dynasty PPV

Nicholas and Matthew Jackson of the Young Bucks have claimed that AEW Dynasty will go down as one of the best PPV events in wrestling history. The Bucks also told fans to expect big surprises, potentially teasing the arrival of Motor City Machine Guns in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Here is what the former IWGP Tag Team Champions stated in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Nobody does pay-per-view like AEW. Expect big surprises. No other tag team in history consistently performs in big title matches like us. We have the most talented roster in wrestling history, thanks to Tony and your EVPs, and we try to top every PPV with an even better one. Dynasty will go down in history as one of the best PPV events in wrestling history.”

The Motor City Machine Guns have won titles all around the globe. It will be interesting to see how long the company will decide to keep them as a tag team as both Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have proven to be great singles competitors.

