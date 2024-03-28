Top WWE Executive namedropped during AEW Dynamite

A top WWE executive was just namedropped on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. This moment took the fans by surprise, given that this person is so synonymous with the Stamford-based company. The executive in question is WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Michaels was named in a video package about Bryan Danielson as All Elite Wrestling was hyping up his upcoming match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty on April 21.

Shawn was named at the beginning of the video as they showed The American Dragon from his humble beginnings in Aberdeen, Washington. It was mentioned that Danielson became the best wrestler on the planet after starting off under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels.

The video also hyped up the former WWE Champion by calling him the best technical wrestler on the planet. His match with Will Ospreay will garner a lot of attention from fans around the world as the two stars are synonymous with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, having wrestled in that company before.

Ospreay defeated Katsuyori Shibata in the first match on AEW Dynamite in what was a hard-hitting encounter. After the match, the two former NJPW stars showed respect to each other by bowing down in the ultimate form of respect.

