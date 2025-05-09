Top WWE official drops special Bryan Danielson reference

Bryan Danielson is a top name in the world of professional wrestling. He has shared the ring with countless in-ring competitors. One of those stars, who is now a top WWE official, dropped a reference to The American Dragon.

The WWE official, who was also a former in-ring athlete, is Adam Pearce. He has competed for top promotions like the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). During his time in the company, he squared off against Danielson in a one-on-one showdown at their Legends Fanfest event that took place on August 7, 2010. This was right before Bryan joined WWE that same year.

Moreover, the duo has also faced each other in multiple tag team bouts. With a huge history between Danielson and Pearce, the current RAW General Manager referenced him in his latest social media post.

On Instagram, Adam Pearce dropped a series of photos from his NWA days and the night he competed against Bryan Danielson with a caption he often uses. He shared the same on his Instagram stories as well.

"Love somebody today."

WWE legend urges AEW to give Bryan Danielson an important role

Bryan Danielson has years of experience in the professional wrestling industry, cementing his status as a veteran. WWE legend Jeff Jarrett recently stated that AEW should give Danielson an important role to benefit from his wrestling IQ, in-ring acumen, and understanding of storytelling.

"I’m not talking about interviews or anything ouyside that, I’m talking about bell-to-bell stuff. What’s the story we want to tell? Because he can tell stories with any opponent. [...] You gotta play chess and really think two and three moves down the field, or two and three weeks, or two or three premium live events down the field. Bryan has that kind of know-how. If he knows where the booker, the head of creative or whoever it may be, if he knows where they need to get, give him the reins and let him get you there,” he said. [H/T: 411mania]

The American Dragon's run as a full-time competitor came to an end at the 2024 AEW WrestleDream event, and he has not been seen on television since. So, it will be interesting if Tony Khan makes him a part of his management to improve the creative aspect of the product using Danielson's wealth of knowledge.

