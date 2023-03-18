Top WWE RAW Superstar says she owes "a lot to Saraya" in message of support

AEW star Saraya has been in wrestling for a while, and is bound to have made an impact during this time. Grand Slam Champion Bayley recently stated that she "owes a lot" to the star formerly known as Paige in WWE.

Bayley was called up to the WWE main roster in 2016 and quickly became one of the division's top acts. At the time, Paige was already an established star and held the Divas Championship on multiple occasions. Before being called up to the main roster, The Role Model also made her television debut in a loss against the current AEW star.

However, the Brit's lingering neck injuries kept her sidelined, and she was forced to retire from in-ring action in 2017. Hence, the two barely encountered one another in WWE.

That didn't stop the two from developing a wonderful friendship, one that carries on today. Despite her now being in AEW, WWE is still airing Paige's WWE Legends Biography this Sunday on A&E, which takes a look at her incredible start in the business and her influence on the women's evolution.

Bayley took to Twitter to promote the series, where she said that the documentary is a "must watch" and that she owes a lot to her friend.

"I owe a lot to @Saraya! This is a must watch," Bayley wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Natalya also showed some love for the AEW star's upcoming documentary.

Saraya recently formed the Outcasts in AEW

The former Divas Champion debuted for AEW during the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite back in the fall of 2022. She wrestled her first match since 2017 against former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker at Full Gear, where she picked up the victory in a solid return to the ring.

However, the former Paige has since turned heel and formed a new faction, the Outcasts. The group consists of herself, Ruby Soho, and former women's champion Toni Storm.

The Outcasts have been attacking homegrown AEW talents and are currently headed towards a big multi-woman matchup, which is rumored to be the first-ever women's Blood & Guts matchup.

Saraya's return to the ring has left fans with much to cheer about, thanks to her impactful tenure in WWE. How things will pan out in the coming months remains to be seen.

