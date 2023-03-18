WWE Superstar Natalya shares heartfelt message to AEW star ahead of documentary release

Former multi-time women's champion Natalya is very excited about AEW Superstar Saraya's upcoming Biography: WWE Legends documentary this weekend on A&E.

The Queen of Harts and Saraya, formerly known as Paige, have remained close despite the latter leaving WWE and joining a rival promotion. The two wrestled one another several times under the WWE and NXT banner, and have both equally contributed to the rise of the Women's Revolution for the Stamford-based company.

However, Saraya's emergence on the main roster back in 2014 changed the game, and WWE is highlighting that portion of her career with a new documentary on A&E.

Natalya took to Twitter to share a promo for the episode. She also stated that she is incredibly proud of the 30-year-old Brit for fighting through dark times and making a return to wrestling after being forced to retire in 2017:

"Excited to watch this, @Saraya. Proud of you for fighting through some very dark times and making a come back to wrestling because I know that’s your true love."

Nattie @NatbyNature SARAYA @Saraya Make sure you tune in Sunday!! From becoming Paige to becoming Saraya. I watched it. Cried 3 times. Very hard to watch back but man I love to see the healthy transformation. Incredible journey I’m forever thankful. Thank you @WWEonAE for still showing this. twitter.com/wwe/status/163… Make sure you tune in Sunday!! From becoming Paige to becoming Saraya. I watched it. Cried 3 times. Very hard to watch back but man I love to see the healthy transformation. Incredible journey I’m forever thankful. Thank you @WWEonAE for still showing this. twitter.com/wwe/status/163… Excited to watch this, @Saraya . Proud of you for fighting through some very dark times and making a come back to wrestling because I know that’s your true love🖤 twitter.com/saraya/status/… Excited to watch this, @Saraya. Proud of you for fighting through some very dark times and making a come back to wrestling because I know that’s your true love🖤 twitter.com/saraya/status/…

Natalya currently has no match for WrestleMania 39

Natalya is no stranger to competing at WrestleMania, but the Queen of Harts may be sitting this year's Showcase of the Immortals out. As of now, she has no plans to compete on the two-night event, but that can always change over the course of the next two weeks.

At WrestleMania 38, Natty teamed up with Shayna Baszler and wrestled in a Fatal-Four way tag matchup for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. The match also included Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, Zelina Vega, and the eventual match winners, Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The winning duo famously walked out of WWE a few months later, but both have kept the door open for a future return.

Within The Ropes Podcast @WithinTheRopes And NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi & Sasha Banks!!!

#WrestleMania And NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi & Sasha Banks!!! 🚨And NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi & Sasha Banks!!!🚨#WrestleMania https://t.co/9s94RM9aVn

Natty has held tag team gold herself but is currently working as a solo star. She did hint at a potential reunion with Beth Phoenix after the Glamazon praised her during an interview. Regardless, the WWE Universe could certainly benefit from the former SmackDown women's champion competing at the biggest show of the year.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes