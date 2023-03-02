Natalya reacts to praise from WWE Hall of Famer

WWE star Natalya Neidhart is over the moon after her old tag partner, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, showered her with praise in a recent interview.

Nattie and the Glamazon are no strangers to each other in the ring. The duo formed the Divas of Doom tag team in early 2010s and reunited in 2019. That year, they challenged for the women's tag team title at WrestleMania 35 but would come up short to the IIconics. Regardless, the two have remained close ever since.

During the latest edition of The Bump, Beth Phoenix was asked to name the current top three female superstars in WWE and which one she would like to team up with to face the other two stars.

The veteran named Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan as her top three and stated that she would team up with the Queen of Harts to take on the other two female wrestlers.

Not only that, Pheonix hinted that perhaps the two would reform the Divas of Doom and wrestle together once again.

"I have to show loyalty to nattie. We're the DOD [Divas of Doom] and we keep it real, so if I don't have nattie in my corner, it's really hard to team with anybody else," said Beth Pheonix. [From 01:20 to 01:28]

Natalya later reacted to Phoenix's comments with a pleading face emoji and tweeted:

"My tag partner 4 life! *black heart emoji*"

Natalya currently has no WrestleMania 39 plans after coming up short at Elimination Chamber

Natalya was one of six competitors who faced off inside the Elimination Chamber a couple of weeks ago with a chance to challenge for the Raw Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 39.

Unfortunately, the Queen of Harts could not get the job done and currently has no plans for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Following Elimination Chamber, Nattie has been engaged in a feud with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, who have been tormenting the former women's champion with attacks over the last few weeks.

Nattie did get a chance to wrestle Baszler on a recent edition of SmackDown despite Adam Pearce advising against it. The Queen of Spades went on to win the bout.

Natalya remains one of WWE's most consistent talents and has certainly proven her longevity. Hopefully, there's a scenario where the Queen of Harts can compete at WrestleMania this year.

