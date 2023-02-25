Natalya set to compete on WWE SmackDown against Adam Pearce's advisement

WWE star Natalya is ready to get some revenge on Shayna Baszler on the latest episode of SmackDown despite Adam Pearce advising against it.

The Queen of Harts has been the victim of a number of beatings from Baszler and Ronda Rousey, who recently reunited with her fellow MMA Horsewoman. Nattie and Baszler were scheduled for a matchup on tonight's SmackDown from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. However, Natalya had not been officially cleared by WWE doctors.

That all changed just 30 minutes before the show. WWE released a Digital Exclusive on Twitter revealing that the former women's champion was cleared to compete. However, Adam Pearce still advised her to take the night off, a request that was refused.

Tegan Nox, who was walking by in the background, told Pearce and the former women's champion that she saw what the MMA stars did and is willing to back her up during tonight's clash.

Nattie recently competed in the Women's Chamber match at Elimination Chamber for a chance to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The Queen of Harts took to social media afterward to admit to the WWE Universe how beat-up she had been feeling since her return at the Royal Rumble.

Do you think Natalya can avenge her previous beatdowns against Shayna Baszler on the latest episode of SmackDown?

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes