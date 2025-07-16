Top WWE Superstar seemingly confirms they were backstage at AEW All In: Texas

AEW All In: Texas has come and gone, and there were reportedly several independent names backstage. There may also have been a top WWE Superstar in attendance, who joked on social media that she was backstage today.

Bayley has been to All Elite Wrestling events in the past, almost exclusively to support her best friend, Mercedes Mone. The two came up together in NXT and have been inseparable for years, even after Mercedes' departure from WWE.

The CEO had a major match at All In: Texas, taking on "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. She made a grand entrance to the match, riding onto the stage in a white convertible and sporting a robe emblazoned with the names of every woman she had defeated in her current run.

Mercedes Mone took to Instagram today to show off several stunning photos taken backstage before her match at All In: Texas. Bayley left a comment on the post to claim that she had taken the pictures. This may actually just be a running joke between her and Mone, but you can check out The Role Model's comment below:

"I took these pics," wrote Bayley.

Image credit: Mercedes Mone's Instagram page

Mercedes Mone reunited with former WWE star Jojo Offerman at AEW All In: Texas

Bayley wasn't the only one of Mercedes Mone's old friends present at All In: Texas. Earlier in the night, former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman had covered a Chaka Khan song as part of Swerve Strickland's entrance.

It wasn't Jojo's first AEW appearance, although there haven't been any reports that she's signed with Tony Khan's promotion. The former WWE star met up with Mercedes Mone backstage, and the latter posted a clip of the two sharing a heartwarming moment on X/Twitter.

Mercedes Mone ended up losing to Toni Storm at the big event, marking her first singles defeat in All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell whether she can work her way back up to the top level.

