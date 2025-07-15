Mercedes Mone reunites with former WWE star in touching new video

Mercedes Mone had a busy weekend. The TBS Champion suffered her first singles defeat in AEW, but she also made time to reunite with a former WWE star behind the scenes.

Jojo Offerman made a surprising appearance at AEW All In Texas on Saturday. The former ring announcer wowed fans with a song during Swerve Strickland's entrance. While there have been no reports that she's signed with the company, Jojo did hang around backstage and met up with Mercedes Mone before the latter's big match against "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Mone took to X/Twitter today with a short video highlighting her backstage preparations before the match. The video shows The CEO sharing a heartwarming moment with Jojo Offerman. Check it out below:

Mercedes Mone remained upbeat after her loss at AEW All In Texas

Mercedes Mone has collected several championships over the past year, including the TBS title. However, the AEW Women's World Championship remained out of her reach until she won this year's Owen Hart Cup and the right to challenge Toni Storm.

The CEO took her best shot at Storm this past weekend at All In Texas. The two duked it out for more than 25 minutes, with Mone even managing to survive three consecutive Storm Zero piledrivers. Unfortunately for her, a final avalanche Storm Zero from the top turnbuckle took her out.

It was Mone's first singles loss in AEW, but she didn't seem too down about it after the show. The 33-year-old took to X/Twitter to celebrate women's wrestling following her acclaimed match at All In:

"This is a cheers to women's wrestling," Mone had said at Wrestle Dynasty 2025.

Despite losing her shot at the AEW Women's World Championship, Mercedes still has multiple belts to protect. She's scheduled to defend her Undisputed British Women's title at RevPro's Summer Sizzler event on July 25, but whether she can bounce back from her loss at All In remains to be seen.

