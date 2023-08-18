Torrie Wilson and top male AEW star engage in hilarious banter over NSFW WWE video 

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently uploaded a clip of an iconic moment that happened during a mixed tag-team match between Dawn Marie and Matt Hardy vs. Rikishi and herself. Hardy and Wilson shared friendly banter looking back to that moment.

Post-match, Wilson sent Hardy to the corner with a low blow which was a perfect setup for Rikishi's stinkface move. Wilson then volunteered to be the one to do it, to which Hardy was delighted, to the point where he closed his eyes for it.

This was his mistake since, at the last minute, they switched it right back to Rikishi, who did the stinkface to the AEW star to end the segment.

The Billion Dollar Princess upload the clip on Twitter and tagged Matt Hardy, and reminded him that he was fooled by "the switcheroo".

Hardy replied and admitted that she had him fooled. Wilson responded to this with one emoji that spoke for itself.

Torrie Wilson seen in a throwback photo with Dominik Mysterio

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently shared a throwback photo with WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson.

Dominik has made appearances in WWE for quite a while now. Being the son of one of the greatest stars, Rey Mysterio, Dominik was brought along to several events during his childhood.

Wilson recently took to Twitter and asked fans to post any image, drawing, or video they had related to her. The NXT North American Champion had one of the best responses, posting a throwback photo to the Attitude Era time when the 48-year-old was at her peak in the industry.

It has been decades since the Hall of Famer first stepped foot in WWE, and despite her lack of accolades and titles, she has created several iconic moments for co-superstars and fans alike.

