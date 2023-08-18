Judgment Day member shares an epic throwback photo with Torrie Wilson

WWE legend Torrie Wilson recently took to Twitter to ask fans to post drawings, artwork, and photos with her. This caught the attention of a Judgment Day member.

In response to this, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio posted a throwback photo of himself with Wilson.

In the photo, a very young Dominik is being embraced by the WWE legend. Being the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio, Dom was likely often invited to hang out backstage with WWE Superstars as a child. He was even involved in a major storyline between his father and Eddie Guerrero in 2005.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's throwback photo with Torrie Wilson:

Wilson rose to stardom during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio was recently praised by WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page

Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke quite highly of Dominik Mysterio. Speaking on Insights, DDP showered massive praise on the reigning NXT North American Champion.

DDP further spoke about the heat Mysterio has received from the WWE Universe. He said:

"I said this six months ago or five months ago, whatever it was. I said, if I was booking, I would put Dominik over every time he went to the ring. Just because the heat is so amazing. The heat he's got and you're talking about a kid who has been thrown in the middle, in the middle of the fire."

DDP added:

"Like not like you learned to swim, you get thrown in the middle of fire water. And I think he's done an unbelievable job. When he's not on the road? He's like, what I did, I would go back to the Power Plant. He's going back to the Performance Center."

Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion. He defeated Wes Lee to win the title and has successfully defended it in a Triple Threat Match against the former champion and Mustafa Ali.

On a recent episode of NXT, Mysterio defeated Dragon Lee to successfully defend his North American Championship. "Dirty" Dom is currently scheduled to team up with Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley for a Mixed Tag Team Match at NXT Heatwave.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's current run? Sound off in the comments section below.