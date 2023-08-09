Dominik Mysterio needs more credit than what he gets from WWE fans, Hall of Famer convinced

Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, currently working both Monday and Tuesday nights on WWE TV. Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Insights, during which he showered "Dirty" Dom with massive praise.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, DDP remarked how the young Mysterio did not go to developmental and instead was plunged into the main roster scene. According to the Hall of Famer, since the 26-year-old arrived on television during the pandemic, he has done an "unbelievable job." He added that Dom may be the biggest heel on the roster today:

"I said this six months ago or five months ago, whatever it was. I said, if I was booking, I would put Dominik over every time he went to the ring. Just because the heat is so amazing. The heat he's got and you're talking about a kid who has been thrown in the middle, in the middle of the fire." [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

DDP continued:

"Like not like you learned to swim, you get thrown in the middle of fire water. And I think he's done an unbelievable job. When he's not on the road? He's like, what I did, I would go back to the Power Plant. He's going back to the Performance Center."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC pic.twitter.com/S8paUeyW5i Triple H says that nobody believes Dominik Mysterio is the leader of The Judgment Day

Dom Mysterio is scheduled to defend his championship against Dragon Lee this week on WWE NXT.

WWE Hall of Famer claims he will "take" the title from Dominik Mysterio

Within the short span of his young career, "Dirty" Dom got to work with several top stars of the Stamford-based promotion, including his father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio commented on his son's first singles title win, saying that he is proud. However, the latter's association with The Judgment Day still "hurts" the Hall of Famer. The masked luchador stated on WWE's The Bump:

"I wish things would be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing and what he’s conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Rey Mysterio will be in Dragon Lee's corner for the latter's upcoming title clash against the Hall of Famer's son. Check out what WWE has planned for the elder Mysterio and two rising stars on television here.

Will Dragon Lee end Dom's relatively fresh reign as NXT North American Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here