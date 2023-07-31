Rey Mysterio could "endorse" 28-year-old WWE star as a contender to defeat Dominik for the title - Reports

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is amid a solid push as he successfully defended the WWE NXT North American title at The Great American Bash. Recent reports have revealed that Dom could defend his championship against Dragon Lee, with Rey Mysterio being in the latter's corner.

Dragon Lee joined WWE in December 2022, and the word is that company officials see him as someone who can be huge in the Hispanic market. Officials understand the need to create more stars like Rey Mysterio. Among the current lot, Santos Escobar and Dragon Lee are two of the brightest prospects to fill that role.

Dominik's NXT run has allowed WWE to explore an angle where his legendary father gets involved.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that the promotion wants Rey Mysterio to "endorse' the likes of Lee and Escobar.

"They are already teasing the idea of a big NXT match with Dominik Mysterio defending the North American title against Dragon Lee with Rey in his corner. It's very clear with Escobar and Lee that WWE is wanting to make a big Hispanic star and using Mysterio to endorse them and be part of their story," stated Meltzer.

Rey has already done it with his fellow Latino World Order stablemate, but as seen on a recent SmackDown episode, he has also had one meeting with Dragon Lee.

Lee's feud with Dominik is pretty much confirmed to happen following their backstage interaction. The interaction happened at Great American Bash, during which Rey Mysterio was also mentioned.

Could Dominik end up being WWE's biggest Hispanic star in the future?

WWE and Rey Mysterio could not have asked for a better start to Dom's career, as he's been one of the breakout heels ever since he turned on the former world champion.

Dominik continues to pick up big wins with Rhea Ripley's help, which also predictably happened in his title defense against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. Rey Mysterio's son is just getting started, and Meltzer speculated that the 26-year-old could be presented as a top Hispanic babyface after his ongoing run concludes.

Additionally, Dominik's first reign as a singles champion will also prepare him to fill Rey Mysterio's shoes.

"Down the line it could be Dominik after this heel run is over because he's now getting the credibility with the fans of being a top singles guy and the experience in talking."

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio in Dragon Lee's corner?