"Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes are better than him" - Fans share honest opinions on top AEW star

A major AEW star who has been riding a wave of momentum over the past few months has stirred up a debate on social media. Fans are divided over whether the wrestler in question is as much of a megastar as some have made him out to be or whether there is still that extra something missing from his arsenal.

Throughout his days in WWE and even before on the independent scene, Swerve Strickland showed glimpses of the phenomenal talent he can be. More recently, in AEW, he has continued on his upward trajectory, and many fans believe he could hold the promotion's World Championship soon.

However, not everyone is convinced about this. One Twitter/X account shared their take on Strickland, saying that the Mogul Embassy leader was "overrated" in their opinion.

Expand Tweet

Despite Strickland's growing popularity and consistency between the ropes, it seems as though he has not made a believer out of the abovementioned Twitter user. Others have chimed in on this debate, sharing similar sentiments. One fan went as far as comparing him to NXT's Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, other fans have come to Strickland's defense, saying that the AEW star is destined for great things in Tony Khan's promotion:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some have taken a more measured approach, noting his potential to be a major player in the organization but also acknowledging an apparent hype train preceding his eventual reign on top:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What the future holds for Swerve Strickland remains to be seen. But if things keep going the way they are at the moment, it could just be a matter of time before he cements himself as one of All Elite Wrestling's top talents.

Swerve Strickland comments on controversial spot from AEW Full Gear

Much of Swerve Strickland's recent successes can be attributed to his rivalry with "Hangman" Adam Page. Their latest encounter at Full Gear 2023 involved a rather controversial spot where Strickland's blood poured into his opponent's mouth.

Commenting on this polarizing moment, Strickland told TMZ Sports the following:

"We pushed boundaries. That's what AEW was built on. Pushing boundaries, doing things that other places just couldn't do or are not able to do. You're not able to see that anywhere else. That was the pinnacle of what AEW was like. That's what we do. We are excellent at what we do." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Following this, Strickland launched his campaign in the Continental Classic tournament. He currently has two wins in the competition, placing him as the shared top spot holder in the Gold League.